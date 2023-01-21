Nigeria’s Unilorin VC elected West African Universities Secretary-General

Prof. Wahab Egbewole, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has been elected the Secretary General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU).

A statement issued by Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs of Unilorin, on Saturday in Ilorin, said the election was one of the major highlights of the 8th Conference and 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association hosted by the University of The Gambia, Banjul, between Jan. 18 and 20.

The statement added that Egbewole was elected Secretary alongside others, including Prof. Johnson Boampong, the Vice Chancellor of University of the Cape Coast, Ghana, as Chairman.

“Also Prof. Herbert Robinson, the Vice Chancellor, University of The Gambia, was elected as Vice Chairman; and Prof. Akeem Lasisi, the Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, as Financial Secretary.

The statement said that the executive has a three-year tenure.