Nigeria’s under-15 male footballers resume camp for African Youth Games

Defending champions Nigeria will begin preparations for this year’s African Youth Games on Monday in Abuja, the Nigeria Football Federation said on Friday.

The federation, in a statement, said the preparations have begun with team head coach Danladi Nasidi inviting a total of 29 players to camp for the programme.

The statement quoted Team Administrator Adewale Adeyinka as saying the players and officials are to report and commence adequate preparations that will enable them defend the title.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the national team had won the AYG Qualifiers at Gaborone in Botswana in 2014.

The 3rd AYG have been scheduled to take place at Algiers in Algeria from July 17 to July 27.

NAN reports that Nasidi is being assisted by Haruna Usman and Ernest Teigbayo.

THE INVITED PLAYERS: Obinna Agha, Lateef Omidiji Jnr, Babatunde Adeleke, Ibrahim Mohammed, Moses Aluko, Sulaimon Lawal, Bala Ezekiel, Umar Suleiman, Samson Komolafe, Ifeanyi Obeta, Ismail Ayodele, Peter Ogueri, Ebiwari Pere, Anthony Okoronkwo, Divine Nwachukwu, David Ejiofor, Abubakar Sa’idu, Faisal Yakubu, Japhet Sesugh, Markjohn Aule, Precious Onyesom, Umar Lawal, Usman Ibrahim, Anderson Amaraegbo, Ahmed Musa, Hamza Dauda, Gabriel Adejoh, Samuel Abdul, Abdulhakim Daneji.