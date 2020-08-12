National Under 15 Boys (Future Eagles) handler, Danladi Nasidi, is dead and have been buried according to Islamic rites.

The coach died in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Yusuf ‘Fresh’ Ahmed, paid glowing tributes to the one-time assistant coach of the Super Falcons, saying: “Nasidi gave his all for the nation and served passionately, diligently and creditably in every role he found himself.

“It is a very sad day for Nigeria football, because Nasidi has been playing a huge role in grassroots development programmes for our football.

“He was very passionate about youth football and has moulded our U15 boys into a solid and formidable unit over the years.

“We will surely miss him.

“He was someone who evinced passion for youth and development every time and everywhere you met him.

“I am crestfallen.

“When I started my journey into football administration, Nasidi was one of the coaches who spurred me into investing in grassroots development.

“His passion was infective.”

Nasidi, who was born on January 1, 1952, hailed from Niger State, and was among the elite corp of coaches in the country who had the CAF ‘A’ Licence.

In 1994, he rescued Lagos darling team, Stationery Stores, from certain relegation, and was Head Coach of the National Team of Gabon in 1986.

He coached Minna darling club, Niger Tornadoes, for several years.

He led the U15 boys to silver medal finish at the African Games in Algiers two years ago.

He was First Assistant to Head Coach Ismailia Mabo as the Super Falcons reached the quarter finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in USA in 1999.

“I never regretted our relationship and my foray into grassroots development. Late Danladi Nasidi was a good man inwardly and outwardly and while we loved him, God loved him more. On behalf of the Nigeria Football Federation and the Nigeria football family, I pray to God to grant late Nasidi eternal rest and also grant all those he has left behind the fortitude to bear the big loss,” said Fresh, who is also the Chairman of the Niger State Football Association.