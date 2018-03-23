Nigeria’s surviving female athlete at Lagos international squash classics crashes out in semi-finals

Yemisi Olatunji, Nigeria’s surviving female athlete at the ongoing Lagos International Squash Classics, on Friday crashed out of the competition after losing 3-1 to Menna Nasser of Egypt in the semi-finals.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the competition which began on Monday and will end on Saturday is holding at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Olatunji later told NAN that the game was interesting and that she had no excuse for losing to the Egyptian.

She said: “I started well, and the end was not bad. But it’s a game, no magic about it. It will actually increase my points in the Women’s Squash Association rankings.

“I have another tournament in May called Chambalin. So, I have to go back and start training to get prepared for it.

“But we need more sponsors for players to attend international events so that we can better sharpen our skills.’’

On her part, Nasser told NAN that the game was good and that Olatunji was a good player.

She said: “She is a good player and I tried to play my best game which I finally won.”