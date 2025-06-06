Nigeria’s Silent Health Crisis: The hidden epidemic of prediabetes, by Olayiwola Joshua

A preventable condition affecting one in eight Nigerians remains largely undetected, posing a looming public health crisis. In hospitals and community pharmacies across Nigeria, healthcare providers are quietly witnessing the rise of a silent epidemic.

Recent research reveals that 13.2 percent of Nigerians are living with prediabetes, amounting to approximately 15.8 million people nationwide.

Alarmingly, more than 80 percent are unaware of their condition, a missed opportunity to prevent both cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Unlike acute illnesses that demand immediate attention, prediabetes develops quietly, often without symptoms. It is a metabolic condition where blood sugar levels are elevated but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis. This state represents the body’s early warning system, signaling that without timely intervention, chronic health issues like diabetes and heart disease could soon follow.

Prediabetes is diagnosed using specific blood glucose tests: fasting blood sugar between 100-125 mg/dL, an HbA1C level of 5.7%-6.4%, or a two-hour glucose tolerance test reading between 140-199 mg/dL. These indicators suggest the body’s growing difficulty in converting sugar into energy. Fortunately, this stage is reversible with the right lifestyle changes. Medical professionals may refer to the condition using various terms such as impaired fasting glucose, borderline diabetes, or intermediate hyperglycemia, but the implications are the same: action is required.

Studies across Nigeria reveal worrying patterns. Among administrative staff at a tertiary health center in southwestern Nigeria, prediabetes prevalence stood at 22.3%. In Osogbo, researchers found a 9.4% prevalence among secondary school students, showing the condition is increasingly affecting young people. While the overall prevalence of diabetes mellitus in Nigeria is 5.77%, the data on prediabetes suggests millions more are on the path to developing the disease. Without intervention, between 15-30% of people with prediabetes will progress to type 2 diabetes within five years.

What makes prediabetes especially concerning is its lack of clear symptoms. Unlike diabetes, which often presents with excessive thirst, frequent urination, blurred vision, and fatigue, prediabetes typically progresses unnoticed. Even standard glucometers may fail to detect prediabetes due to the body’s early compensatory response, hyperinsulinemia, where insulin levels rise to keep blood sugar in check. As a result, people may feel healthy while their metabolism quietly declines. Some individuals might experience subtle signs like fatigue or mild vision issues, but these are frequently attributed to stress, aging, or common ailments like malaria.

The financial toll of diabetes is immense. A study from a tertiary hospital in Southwest Nigeria found that annual medical costs for diabetes patients with complications average ₦232,200, compared to ₦163,220 for those without complications. In a nation grappling with inflation and limited healthcare funding, these costs can devastate families and strain public resources. Preventing even a fraction of prediabetes cases from advancing could save billions of naira while also reducing the burden on hospitals and improving national productivity.

Health experts recommend that adults aged 35 and older undergo screening, regardless of weight. Younger individuals should also be screened if they have risk factors. Nigerian research highlights predictors such as male sex, family history of diabetes, and alcohol consumption. Other risk factors include being overweight, sedentary lifestyle, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, a history of gestational diabetes, and conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Women who have given birth to babies weighing more than 4kg are also at greater risk.

The most hopeful aspect of prediabetes is its responsiveness to lifestyle changes. International studies, such as the Diabetes Prevention Program, found that people who lost just 5-7% of body weight and exercised moderately for 150 minutes per week reduced their diabetes risk by 58%. Nigerian health experts advocate for traditional, nutritious meals like Akamu and Akara instead of processed foods, along with more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Weight loss, even modest, can significantly improve insulin sensitivity. A Mediterranean-style diet rich in vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats has shown promise. Regular physical activity, including both aerobic and strength training, improves how the body uses glucose and supports overall health. Sleep quality and stress management also matter. Poor sleep can disrupt hormones regulating appetite and blood sugar, while techniques like meditation and dancing offer both physical and emotional benefits.

Several factors hinder prediabetes awareness. The healthcare system often focuses on treating established diseases, leaving little room for prevention. Without symptoms, many people do not seek testing, and others avoid care due to cost or fear of diagnosis. Cultural attitudes also play a role. In some communities, diabetes is seen as an unavoidable part of aging. Educational campaigns must challenge this narrative and provide culturally appropriate guidance.

Doctors, Pharmacists,nurses play a key role in reversing this trend. Experts call for systematic screening of high-risk individuals and consistent patient education. Instead of vague advice to eat better, healthcare providers must offer detailed, personalised plans supported over time. This may include referrals to dieticians, structured wellness programs, or fitness coaches who can help patients stay on track.

Addressing prediabetes requires more than individual action. Community-wide initiatives, such as walking groups and public exercise spaces, can counter sedentary lifestyles. Policy changes must also support access to healthy food, wellness programs, and insurance coverage for preventive care. Some employers are already investing in employee wellness programs that include prediabetes screening, recognising the long-term benefits of prevention.

Technology can be a powerful ally. Though still uncommon in Nigeria, continuous glucose monitors are helping individuals understand how food and activity affect their blood sugar. Mobile apps can assist in tracking diet and exercise, while telemedicine expands access to prevention programs, particularly in rural areas. However, challenges remain. Cost and infrastructure gaps limit widespread adoption of these tools.

The prediabetes crisis in Nigeria is both a challenge and an opportunity. With over 15 million Nigerians at risk, the need for urgent action is clear. Through awareness campaigns, systematic screening, and supportive environments for healthy living, the country can reverse this trend. Every case of prediabetes identified is a chance to prevent a future of chronic illness.

