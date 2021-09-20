Subscribe
Nigeria’s senior women volleyball team finish 4th at African Championship

Nigeria on Sunday finished in fourth place at the 2021 African Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship in Kigali, Rwanda after losing 0-3 to Morocco.

The senior women volleyball team lost 19-25 17-25 18-25 in their last classification match at the championship.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigerian men’s team had finished in seventh position in their classification match on Tuesday at the championship.

The 2021 African Seniors Nations Championships, which started on September 5, was expected to end on Monday.

