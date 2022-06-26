Nigeria’s representative at UN committee on women is strong, formidable – Envoy

Nigeria has presented a very strong and formidable candidate, Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia, to serve on the UN Committee on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande made the declaration at a dinner held in New York Saturday.

The dinner was held in appreciation of support given by the UN community to Eghobamien-Mshelia, to elect her as CEDAW member-elect.

The UN correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eghobamien-Mshelia was elected in a keenly contested election, held at the UN headquarters, New York, Thursday.

Eghobamien-Mshelia, elected to fill one of the 12 vacant positions, scored 137 out of the 187 votes casted; she would serve for four years, beginning from 2023 to 2026.

CEDAW is the body of 23 independent experts that monitors implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

“Today is a day to interact with you as friends who have assisted greatly in seeing that Nigeria’s CEDAW candidate becomes a member of the committee.

“In doing this, we want to assure you that in electing Eghobamien-Mshelia, you have elected a very solid candidate who would work with others to achieve the objectives for which CEDAW was established.

“We are happy that you have elected her not because she is a Nigerian, but because of her expertise. We thank you and assure you that we have a candidate who is formidable,’’ Muhammad-Bande said.

In her remarks, Eghobamien-Mshelia thanked the member states for the confidence reposed in her and for sharing in her vision.

“I have had the privilege to meet many of you during the campaign and the way you cast your votes gave me the assurance that you share in my vision.

“It gave me the assurance that you share in my vision of empowering women economically, making sure that their recovery process is engendered and addressing digital technology issues.

“The election also shows that you share in my vision of addressing women’s livelihood issues and being able to use technology to respond to gender-based violence,’’ she said.

The CEDAW member-elect assured that she would achieve her vision in the Committee.

“I hope I will make you proud, just as you have done me proud by electing me into the Committee,’’ Eghobamien-Mshelia said.

