Nigeria’s public health remains robust, despite COVID-19 pandemic – VP Osinbajo

Despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s public health system is still robust and if well funded, can achieve greater coverage, including meeting targets set in disease prevention and eradication.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo made this assertion when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, a delegation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation led by its President, Dr Christopher Elias accompanied by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, founder of the Dangote Foundation.

According to the Vice President, “clearly we need to do a lot more, perhaps what needs to happen is increasing personnel in our public healthcare system, ramping up the numbers, so that we can achieve greater coverage and do a lot more.

VP, in a press statement signed Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant said: “I am confident that our public health system is robust enough to deal with any situations so long as it is well resourced at the relevant times. We saw that with the response to COVID-19. So, it is really just ensuring that the system is well resourced and it works, and we will be able to deliver on those targets.”

Prof Osinbajo appreciated both the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Dangote Foundation for their support in the country’s healthcare system adding that the Federal Government looks forward to more collaboration with partners for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

In his remarks, Dr Elias commended the efforts of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the area of human capital development despite the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for improved collaboration among stakeholders to address issues relating to nutrition and immunization, among other public health challenges.

Earlier, the Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire who was also in attendance, commended the partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, emphasizing the need for stakeholders to deepen cooperation in order to build stronger resilience and confidence in public healthcare delivery in Nigeria.