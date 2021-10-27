Nigeria’s problems will be over when Buhari leaves power — Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said the problems of Nigeria will be resolved when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves power in 2023.

The Acting Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said this on Tuesday after the group’s meeting in Ogun State.

At the meeting held in Adebanjo’s home in Sanya-Ogbo, Ijebu-Ode, the Afenifere chieftain said neither Buhari nor his party, All Progressives Congress, can solve the problems of the country.

He told newsmen: “The solution to the problem is for the man (Buhari) to leave the place.

“The APC has no solution to our problem.

“What we are talking about is to form a national government to implement restructuring.

“All areas of conflicts are embedded in restructuring the country.”

Speaking on the desire of Nigerians that Buhari should declare bandits as terrorists, Adebanjo said: “We have told him long time ago.

“The National Assembly and Commodore (Kunle) Olawunmi have also said it that he should declare them, including herdsmen and bandits, as terrorists.”