Nigeria’s power system debts to NDPHC hits N180b — MD

Chiedu Ugbo, Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, says the debt profile of Nigeria’s power system stands between N150 billion and N180 billion.

The Managing Director of the firm made this known during a roundtable with newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

He identified the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company and Central Bank of Nigeria as some of the bodies owing NDPHC.

Ugbo, however, maintained that the debts did not affect the company’s drive for the Light up Nigeria Project.

The NDPHC boss said the company was also indebted to other entities in the value chain, which included gas producers.

On the Light UP Project of the company, the NDPHC boss said: “We have started with Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company to supply Ota Industrial Clusters, while many other projects are also on with other DisCos.”

Ugbo said that the stake of 10 Integrated Power Plants was embargoed because the owners of the business were yet to take a decision to sell.

He said: “The owners of the business have not come up with a decision to sell.

“We at the NDPHC are just caretakers.

“We will act based on any decision taken by the owners of the business, which are the federal and the state governments.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that those that attended the meeting were Abdullahi Kassim, Executive Director Generation; Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Executive Director, Networks; and Dr. Steven Andzenge, Executive Director, Legal Services.