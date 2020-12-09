The Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Kwarra, has said Nigeria’s current estimated population is 206 million.

The Chairman of the Commission disclosed this on Tuesday at a press briefing in Abuja.

Kwara equally announced the commencement of the 11th phase of Enumeration Area Demarcation.

He said although the country was yet to conduct the long-overdue census, plans were underway to carry it out from 2021 to 2022.

He said the country had in the last 14 years been unable to hold a national census, adding, however, that it was not an aberration to make projections.

He said: “In the absence of an actual census, we formally make projections, and we have all along been making our projections, and we estimate that as of 2020, the estimated population of Nigeria is 206 million.”

On the commencement of the EAD exercise, Kwarra said about 260 local government areas out of the 774 in the country had been fully demarcated.

He stated that the 11th phase of the exercise would begin on December 9, 2020 and end on January 20, 2021.

He said: “The training the trainer and other technical officers for the EAD has just been completed in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, while the states’ training for demarcators will kick off nationwide on December 9, 2020.

“Planning for the census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the human and material resources required for the census.

“In essence, the success of a credible and accurate census depends very much on the quality and reliability of the EAD.”