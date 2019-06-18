Nigeria Tennis Federation board member, Yemi Owoseni, at the weekend retained his position as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Tennis Zone 2 following his victory at the 2019 Annual General Assembly of the body held in Antananarivo, Madagascar at the weekend.

Owoseni, the Ekiti State Tennis Association boss, contested on a joint ticket with Senegalese Moussa Ahmed and they defeated their Ghanaian and Togolese rivals to lead the 15-country zone for another four years.

Some other positions were also contested with Tunisian Tarak Cherif retaining his post of president for another term as he was unopposed.

Owoseni has been one of the driving forces of tennis in Nigeria as well as the zone and he owns the Yetade Tennis Academy in Ado-Ekiti, which has been the reservoir of talents for youngsters in Nigerian tennis with the likes of Daniel Adeleye, Seun Ogunsakin, Omolayo Bamidele, Esther Oni, Faith Adewusi winning various junior championships, including the just-concluded SNEPCO tournament in Lagos which the latter trio won their categories.

The CAT Zone 2, which is the largest of the five zones, has Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia Mali, Niger Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

“This is good news for Nigeria because we can’t afford to be at the back row when policies are taken regarding the sports in the continent,” NTF President, Ifedayo Akindoju, stated in a phone chat from the Indian Ocean island country where he led a three-man Nigerian delegation, which also has immediate NTF president, Engr. Sani Ndanusa.

Among others, Owoseni acted as the head of organising committee for the 2016 West and Central African qualifying championship in Abuja rated as one of the best by CAT.