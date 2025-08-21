Nigeria’s legendary actor dies at 82

A Nigerian legendary actor, Fabian Adibe, has died at 82.
The legendary actor is best known for his role in the adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s classic novel: “Things Fall Apart,” on the Nigerian Television Authority.
Adibe’s death was confirmed by the Founder of Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, in a post on social media.
Oloketuyi wrote: “‘Things Fall Apart’ actor, Fabian Adibe, is dead.
“Died 2:30 am this morning.”
The actor celebrated his 82nd birthday in February 2025.
Adibe reportedly died peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday.