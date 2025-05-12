Nigeria’s Joyce Olong named Spotify EQUAL Artist for May

Joyce Olong doesn’t just make music. She builds worlds. A singer, songwriter, producer and sound engineer, Joyce is carving out a space that is entirely her own, and Spotify is taking note. Named the EQUAL Artist for May, she stands as a beacon for bold, genre-bending African creativity.

In an industry that often plays it safe, Joyce chooses the untamed path. Her sound blends alt, African rhythms and dub textures into something that cannot be easily labelled. “It’s elite music,” she says. “Different on this side.”

Born and raised in Nigeria, Joyce is helping shape a new sonic era that is intentional, layered and unapologetically original. This is not just music. It is a movement. Her approach is fiercely independent. Joyce writes, sings, produces and engineers her own tracks, taking full control of her vision. This rare level of creative ownership sets her apart and has earned her growing recognition across the continent’s alt scene and beyond. Every song is a statement. Every beat carries purpose.

Spotify’s EQUAL programme celebrates women who are changing the face of music, and Joyce Olong is doing exactly that, on her own terms.

What’s one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

I’m actually a producer and writer, so I’m involved in almost every layer of my

music making process. Beyond that, I crochet! It started as a way to relax between recording sessions, but it’s grown into a hobby I’m really proud of. I even make pieces I wear; and some for my friends too.

When did you realise music was your calling, and what’s your ‘why’?

Music has always felt like home. I fell in love with writing and production as far back as 10 years old, then found the courage to step behind the mic in 2017 to record myself.

I’ve always felt like a vessel – like my job is to translate the sounds in my head or stories around me into something others can feel. That emotional connection is why my love for creating is at the core. Everything else is extra.

Which African songs or artists shaped your early music journey?

I grew up listening to artists like Asa, Styl-Plus, Lagbaja, and Nel Oliver – that’s what was always playing around the house. But when I started making my own music, I found real inspiration in my peers shaping the Alt-African space on their own terms – artists like Lady Donli, Odunsi, and Tay Iwar. Their sound made me realise that there is space for people like me in music, and that I didn’t have to compromise to find my voice.

For someone new to your music, how would you describe your sound, tone, and style? My sound is rooted in alternative music, with influences from African rhythms and dub textures – but ultimately, it’s grounded in my voice. I’d say it’s dynamic, refreshing, and uniquely mine. It’s not easy to box in, and I like it that way. It’s elite music – different on this side.

Any advice for someone afraid to follow their dreams?

Stay faithful to your craft and don’t compromise your essence just to fit in. Your authenticity is your superpower.

What has navigating the music industry as a woman taught you, and how does it shape your artistry?

Being a woman in this space has taught me resilience. I’ve made mistakes, trusted the wrong people, but learning the ropes on my own gave me clarity about what I want and has led me to the right people.

Every woman in music should take time to learn the business side too; to steer your journey. Now that I feel more grounded, I’m excited to use my experience as a producer, songwriter, and engineer to help shift the culture – especially for women like me.

Take a deep dive into the world of Joyce in Spotify’s EQUAL playlist and experience a sound that refuses to follow the rules.

