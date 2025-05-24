Nigeria’s governors: Halfway to where? (2), by Abiodun Komolafe



According to Kolapo Olatunde, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti State Chairperson, Oyebanji’s achievements include prompt salary payments, pension defrayment, and welfare initiatives like car and housing loans for primary school workers. He also implemented the N70,000 minimum wage, promoted graduate teachers and reinstated sacked workers. “BAO has showcased his commitment to workers’ welfare and infrastructural development. He has our unalloyed support”, the NLC Chairman concluded.



Adewale Adeoye, representing the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), praises Oyebanji’s achievements, including affordable education, road construction and healthcare investment. He notes the governor’s political tolerance and lack of salary arrears for workers and pensioners. These accomplishments, Adeoye argues, “make a strong case for Oyebanji’s re-election, considering the state’s available resources and population dynamics.”



Samson Akinde, a priest, is of the strong belief that Ekiti State is evolving under Oyebanji’s leadership. He further expressed his views, saying: “I commend his approach to politics, which has avoided unhealthy confrontations and power struggles. He has treated his predecessors with dignity, giving them their due respect.” Akinde also shared feedback from friends who recently traveled through Ekiti en route to Abuja, praising the state’s progress.



Idowu Ephraim Faleye, a native of Iloro-Ekiti and a social commentator, praises BAO’s leadership. He notes: “Governor Oyebanji’s humble leadership shines through people-centric projects. Thousands of youths have gained skills through initiatives like the Innovation Hub. His approach to governance, coupled with the recently empowered forest guards, may well be a model for other governors to follow, particularly in understanding the nuances of cooperation with the federal government.”



In Olanipekun’s words, “Oyebanji enjoys unprecedented acceptance, across the board, irrespective of political or other leanings in the state.” He then added, “I wish most of our governors could learn from him, especially in human relations and governance.”



Despite these praises, the ultimate verdict on Oyebanji’s performance will depend on the voters’ evaluation. Voters’ opinions, as we all know, magically materialize after they’ve had a chance to be thoroughly underwhelmed after midterm assessments. Now, as BAO’s first term is hurtling towards its grand finale, it’s report card time! The honeymoon phase has worn off, and voters are getting restless. Whispers among keen observers suggest a few t’s to cross, some i’s to dot, and perhaps a few promises to keep.



As the governor gears up for re-election, isn’t it time for “the present true Omoluabi Sheriff of Ekiti” to prove he’s more than just a catchy slogan? After all, when the ballot box beckons, governance tends to take a backseat, and politicians suddenly recall their ‘public servant’ memo.



Let’s take Osun State, where another 2026 off-cycle gubernatorial election is already generating buzz, with aspirants moving around, consulting, consolidating and discreetly maneuvering for position. Several prominent figures are vying for the throne at Bola Ige House, including Bola Oyebamiji, the Managing Director/CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bashiru Ajibola, APC National Secretary, and former Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi. Babajide Omoworare, Mudashiru Husain and Dotun Babayemi are also part of the growing list of aspirants. Meanwhile, speculations surround potential candidacies from Iyiola Omisore and Akin Ogunbiyi.



In Osun, the present administration seems to be Dance-A-Thon-compliant, minus the rhythm and coordination. Available evidence suggests that Ademola Adeleke’s government has a greater preference for flashy moves and publicity stunts than for actual governance. Not once, not twice, Adeleke’s government has been criticized for its self-serving actions, perfectly choreographed to the tune of Nigeria’s chaotic politics. It’s been all bones, covered by a very thin layer of flesh!



Sadly, the opposition APC is also stuck in a rut, struggling to present itself as a viable alternative. Critics aren’t just whispering; they’re crying out loud that Osun APC’s lack of clear programmes and a developmental agenda makes it a carbon copy of the incumbent, just with different letterheads. Until the party takes decisive action to address these issues, the electorate will continue to be the main characters in this never-ending political circus, wondering when the music will stop and the real work will begin.



In Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s second term has seen significant improvements in infrastructure, particularly in the Akute/Alagbole/Isashi axis. The partial rehabilitation of the Alagbole/Berger Road marked a turning point, followed by the completion of the Denro/Isashi/Akute to Berger and Ajuwon roads. The only remaining major project in the area is the 15-kilometre Akute/Olambe road, which serves a densely populated community. These road projects have shifted public perception of the governor from negative to positive, with residents no longer criticizing his administration.



Back in Osun, Adeleke’s performance remains a subject of debate. While some argue that the state is not delivering enough projects to demonstrate his achievements, others are still watching to see how his administration will drive meaningful development, with the governorship election just a year away. Well, that’s not to say that the majority of the other governors have fared better.



Unkept promises! Unkempt environment! Inconsistent policies! Inequitable distribution of resources! Unresponsive governance! As the Dancing Governor continues to juggle his priorities, searching for investors in places that defy logic, it’s time for Osun APC to wake up and step up! What the party truly needs is a healthy dose of seriousness, acknowledging that there is no party without power and that power isn’t a party favour served à la carte.



Truth be told, the era of imposition of candidates appears to be over in Nigeria! So, for Osun APC, the selection of the candidate for the 2026 governorship election is expected to take into consideration the yearnings of the people, both voters and party members, and the concept of internal democracy.



At this critical moment, the party’s controlling hierarchy would do well to be strategically astute, and astutely strategic. Its propagandists should also temper their enthusiasm with caution to avoid being seen as pretenders and mere beneficiaries who only delight in making a wrong noise. In Osun, affliction must not rise the second time!



The hills and valleys of the uncertainties in Osun reflect broader challenges facing Nigeria, where the health of democracy is crucial. If the notion that democracy is the worst form of government deserves closer examination, Nigerians have an obligation to become informed about public issues, to watch carefully how their political leaders and representatives use the power entrusted in their care, and to express their own opinions and interests.



Against this backdrop, those familiar with Nigeria’s dynamics will appreciate the challenges facing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). If election results lack credibility, the legitimacy of the resulting government is naturally questioned, and widespread irregularities can discredit the electoral umpire. This situation raises broader questions, such as why statutory appropriation bodies rarely scrutinize INEC’s budget estimates and what electoral integrity means if it doesn’t serve the interests of the average Nigerian.



Taking a closer look at one of INEC’s key initiatives, the biometrics-based Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was supposed to be the magic pill that cured all our electoral woes. Today, we can see that even promising reforms can be undone by good old-fashioned complexity. For the curious, BVAS in Nigeria has become the linchpin of electoral reform and the challenges of sustaining progress. So, who needs seamless elections when you can have a good story of trial and error?



As Nigeria continues on its journey, the Israelites’ story reminds us that the search for a ‘promised land’ isn’t just about physical territory. Instead, it’s about building a nation that reflects our highest aspirations and values. The shape of the complexities and the size of the challenges of our own ‘promised land’ require us to confront our differences and contradictions, to forge a sense of shared identity and purpose, and to forge a prosperous, democratic and progressive nation.



May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!



