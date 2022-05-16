Nigeria’s future in the face of ASUU strike, by Femi Oluwasanmi

Much has been said and written about the imbroglio between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) with suggestions flowing from different quarters on how to minimize the effect of the impasse on the dream and aspirations of students in Nigeria especially, putting into consideration the astronomical surge in crime rate and other social vices threatening the future of the country. However, the inability of the government to translate these to reality further raises questions on the nature and character of the political class in Nigeria.

ASUU had on February 14, 2022, commenced a four-week industrial action before announcing a roll-over on March 14 for another two months which was later extended by 12 weeks on May 7 with a great threat of mother of all strike should the government fail to implement the letter in the renegotiated agreement made with the union in 2020. This threat resurrected and resonated series of protest growing across the country.

Unfortunately, the government seems not to be moved by this outcry with its cavalier posture to the lingering strike. This could be deduced in the action of the minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba who despite the ASSU strike went ahead and purchased the most expensive form of the century from the ruling party, APC at the rate of N100m.

While it is the constitutional right of the minister to aspire to represent the country at the apex position, the timing of the collection of the form seems to portray lack of empathy for the future of the country, exposed the nature of the political class in the country and justifies the reasons for the refusal of the union to suspend the strike despite the plead from different organisations and individuals begging for the suspension of the strike.

Prior to this period, the union has embarked on series of industrial actions to drive home almost the same demands. Since the return to democracy in 1999, the union had embarked on strikes for more than sixteen (16) times for almost the same reasons apart from the payment system that was included in the demand in the recent time. Cumulatively, the strike has led to the suspension of academic activities for more than 51 months and consequentially caused serious delay by elongating the period of students in school beyond the normal schedule.

Due to the delay, some students have been denied the opportunity to participate in the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme because of the age limit. This has aggravated the pity condition of some graduates trapped at the “colony of unemployment” created by the policy somersault and inconsistencies of those entrusted with the nation’s common patrimony. An attempt to avoid this ugly situation seems to have provoked the growing outcries calling the government to do the needful so that the students can return to class.

Unfortunately, while the protest continues to spread like “harmattan fire”, the political class across the country continues politicking toward 2023 election with less attention to the avoidable lockdown on the tertiary system. As a matter of fact, the height of this cavalier attitude is the conversion of the strike to a political tool by both the ruling and opposition parties with the side talk from those at the corridor of power on the reason parents and guidance should caution their children and wards from participating in any protest. A call that was adhered to by most of the parents that are yet to recover from the shock of “Black Tuesday”.

“Black Tuesday” in Nigeria was on 20th October, 2020 when the military rained bullets on peaceful protesters at Lekki tollgate for demanding an end to police brutality and epileptic governance in Nigeria. Till date, the reports of most of the committees set up to unraveled what transpired at the scene are yet to be made public. What seems to be the loudest justification for the military intervention at the protest ground was the presence of the hoodlums.

Yet, a government that experienced such hoodlums invasion is creating another fertilized ground for protest that might degenerated to another horrific display.

A responsive and responsible government will never allow a citadel of learning to be shut down because it is the transformation center where minds are built and taught how to react to things in a way that will not draw back the wheel of the society. This means that an opposite of this is tantamount to the manifestation of things that will lead society to a state of “motion without movement” and anarchy.

No wonder despite the huge human and natural resources in Nigeria, the country seems to be lagging behind in the comity of nation. For years the country has continued to revolve in the circle of the ten (10) most poverty infected countries with a sideline on the attendance of countries trending the path of failure. This “scarcity in the midst of plenty manifestation” might not be unconnected with the recurring ASUU which has aggravated the rate of half baked and quarter baked graduates across the country.

For years, ASUU demands have always been an improvement in the standard of the Nigerian university system with their welfare being considered in the scheme of things. These demands are justifiable looking at the deteriorating state of public primary and secondary schools across the country. This ugly experience has placed adequate teaching at the mercy of private primary and secondary schools while those at the public schools continue to struggle like a seed that fell on the rock with no much strength to grow.

Should the public university degenerate to this level, then the gap between “have and the have not” will be wider which can post a grave danger to the corporate existence of the country in the future. The glimpse of this could be deduced from the increase in the rate of attacks on private universities.

Not too long ago at Kaduna State, some students were kidnapped by an armed group with a ransom of N800m before they were begged to reduce the amount of the ransom. Some of the students that were kidnapped are yet to recover from the trauma of the saddened event while some of the parents never recovered from the financial damage occasioned by the ransom paid. An attempt to prevent the reoccurrence has led to an unprecedented increase in the military presence on most of the private universities campuses.

The fear of breaking through the fortification has increased the number of students traveling abroad with most of the political class taking the lead in the trip to foreign universities and sharing the pictures of their children graduation/convocation for the whole world to see. Those in this category are wife of the president, Asha Buhari, the vice president Prof Yemi Osibanjo, among others, forgetting that the untrained children constitute a grave threat to the society.

The inability of the government to win the war against Boko Haram since its emergence in 2009 ought to serve as a wake up call to the political class that education is the best method to recalibrate minds in a way that will be useful to the society and minimize the risk of being used as an instrument of destabilization.

Unfortunately, the cavalier attitude of those at the corridor of power to the Nigerian education system seems to suggest otherwise. Hence, there is a need to enact a law that will mandate all the political office holders to put their children in public schools, starting from primary school to higher institution.

Femi Oluwasanmi, wrote in from Ibafo, Ogun State.