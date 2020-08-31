Former national Under 17 and Under 20 goalkeeper, John Falagha, is dead.

According to Colonel Sam Ahmedu (retd), Director, Aspire Football Dreams (Nigeria), the goalkeeper passed away in Saly, Senegal, while awaiting return to Nigeria on holidays.

Ahmedu wrote on his Facebook page: “The 26-year old was an amiable guy and very much loved by all.

“He was among the first set of Nigerians selected for the Aspire Football Dreams Project and after 5 years at the Academy where he excelled, played professional football at KAS Eupen in the Belgium Jupiter League.

“John was Nigeria’s No 2 Goalkeeper at the 2009 FIFA U17 World Cup hosted by Nigeria where Nigeria reached the Finals and was also on the National U20 teams to the next African U20 Championship and World Cup thereafter.”

Late Falagha ended his pro-career due to injury and until his death was a goalkeeper Coach at the Aspire Academy.

He is survived by sisters and uncles.

Burial arrangements will be announced in conjunction with the family later.

The Nigeria Football Federation has commiserated with the family of the late goalkeeper turned coach.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the NFF wrote on Twitter.