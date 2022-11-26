Nigeria’s first Surveyor-General, Omoigui, is dead

Nigeria’s first Surveyor-General of the Federation, Daniel Omoigui, is dead.

Oomogui died on Thursday 14 days after his 91st birthday, according to a statement by the family, which confirmed his death.

“The family of Surveyor Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui of the Egite family, Isi, in Uhunmwode LGA, Edo State and the entire Egite family of the Edo Kingdom and Mrs Grace Onaiwu Omoigui nee Asemota (late) and the entire Asemota family of Ogbe Quarters, Oredo LGA, Edo State, is heartbroken yet thankful for a life of legacy well spent as we announce the passing of our dearly beloved father and grandfather – Surveyor Daniel Omoigui – who was called to rest in the Lord on November 24, 2022,” the statement by his eldest son, Sota Omoigui, on Friday, read.

A chartered and registered surveyor, Omoigui was born on November 10, 1931, at Iguagban Village, Benin, Edo State.

Late Omoigui was well known for resolving critical boundary disputes among several federating units within the country.

He was instrumental to the establishment of the National Boundary Commission.

Omoigui also participated in the negotiation between Nigeria and Cameroon on the Bakassi Peninsula, a territory that was eventually ceded to Cameroon after international interventions.

Omoigui started school at the age of three in a newly established school in the village, went to a number of primary schools and in 1939, he joined Benin Baptist School, where he began from Form II.





