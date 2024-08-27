Nigeria’s first Olympic medalist dies, Sports Minister mourns

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Nigeria’s first Olympic medallist, Nojim Maiyegun, who died on Monday at the age of 85.

His death comes just days after the 60th anniversary of his remarkable achievement at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

At the games, Maiyegun won a bronze medal in boxing.

Competing in the Light Middleweight (71 kg) category, he shared the bronze medal with Poland’s Józef Grzesiak after both athletes lost in the semifinals, as per Olympic tradition.

Enoh, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Diana-Mary Nsan, on Tuesday offered his condolences to the Maiyegun family and the entire Nigerian sports community.

He also acknowledged the late boxer’s monumental contribution to Nigerian sports.

He said: “Nojim Maiyegun’s achievement in 1964 was not just a win for himself but a victory for all Nigerians.

“His legacy as a pioneer of Nigerian sports excellence will never be forgotten.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a true legend, a man who not only broke barriers but also set the standard for what is possible for Nigerian athletes on the global stage.

“His perseverance and spirit have inspired generations, and we are committed to honouring his memory by continuing to support and develop sports in Nigeria.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Maiyegun made history as the first Nigerian to win an Olympic medal as his success paved the way for future generations of Nigerian athletes and marked a significant milestone in the country’s sports history.

His life and achievements remain a source of inspiration for many, highlighting the importance of resilience, dedication, and national pride.

The death of the legend is a significant loss to Nigeria and the global sporting community, and he will be fondly remembered as a trailblazer who set the stage for future Olympic successes.

