Nigeria’s first Minister of Aviation, Chief Amechi, dies at 93

Nigeria’s First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, is dead, aged 93 years.

Amechi, from Amihe village, Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, died on Tuesday.

His family said he was ill.

The elder statesman was the only surviving member of the Zikist Movement of the pre-independence era.

The family’s statement signed by Ezeana Tagbo Amechi, his son, reads in part: “Amechi, nationalist and First Republic Minister of Aviation transited peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

“We thank God for the fulfilled life that he lived, the lives that he touched and his service to God and to country.

“We respectfully ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”





