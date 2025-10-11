Nigeria’s fate on line as SuperSport brings global WCQ drama

The race to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is reaching its breaking point. Across Africa and Europe, nations face make-or-break fixtures, none more so than Nigeria, whose qualification hopes now hang by a thread. With just two matches left, the Super Eagles must deliver perfection or risk missing football’s biggest stage.

Super Eagles’ Last Stand

After a turbulent qualifying campaign, the Super Eagles have one final chance to seize control. A recent FIFA ruling has reopened the door to qualification, but only two victories will be enough to keep that dream alive. The mission begins today Friday, when Nigeria visit Lesotho at 5pm. The hosts have proven stubborn opposition in this group, but Nigeria’s firepower will be crucial in helping them get the win.

Next Tuesday, the Super Eagles return home to face Benin in what could be the defining fixture of their campaign. Kick-off is at 5pm, live on SuperSport Africa 2 (GOtv Ch. 64, DStv Ch. 208).

For head coach Eric Chelle, there is no margin for error. Anything short of six points could leave Nigeria grounded, and watching the World Cup from home.

European Battles for Supremacy

While Africa’s giants fight for survival, Europe’s powerhouses continue their march toward qualification. This Saturday, Spain host Georgia at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in Elche. The European champions are looking to tighten their grip, but Georgia, led by Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, could prove a dangerous spoiler. Kick-off is 7:45pm, live on SuperSport Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv Ch. 203).

Then on Tuesday, England travel to Riga to face Latvia . The Three Lions have been nearly flawless so far, and another win would take them one step closer to direct qualification. Watch it live at 7:45pm on SuperSport Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv Ch. 203).

Fixtures at a Glance

CAF World Cup Qualifiers

October 10: Lesotho vs Nigeria (5pm)

October 14: Nigeria vs Benin (5pm)

UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

October 11: Spain vs Georgia (7:45pm)

October 14: Latvia vs England (7:45pm)

All Eyes on the Super Eagles

For Nigeria, the road to 2026 has come down to two decisive matches, two chances to keep the dream alive. As Europe’s elite chase glory and Africa’s heavyweights fight for survival, SuperSport remains the home of every moment, every goal, and every twist, live on DStv and GOtv.