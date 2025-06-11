Nigeria’s fashion capital Lagos deepens global push for Adire

In order to spotlight indigenous fashion and textiles, especially Adire, an iconic Yoruba fabric, on the global stage, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, hosted a high-level meeting with Her Majesty, Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, founder of Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria, alongside the British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter.

The strategic engagement focused on advancing the cultural and economic potential of Adire as a major export and symbol of Nigeria’s rich heritage.

Benson-Awoyinka, during the high-level meeting, reaffirmed Lagos State’s unwavering support for creative platforms that empower designers, preserve cultural identity, and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economy.

She emphasised that such partnerships are vital in amplifying African narratives and positioning Lagos as the heartbeat of fashion and creativity on the continent.

She said: “As the fashion and creative capital of Nigeria, Lagos remains a catalyst for innovation, style, and enterprise.

“We are proud to support initiatives that promote our cultural assets and inspire the next generation of creatives.”

The Commissioner described the meeting as a major step forward in promoting Adire and African fashion globally while also underscoring Lagos State’s commitment to cultural preservation and creative industry growth.

During the meeting, there were discussions on the celebration of the 15th edition of Africa Fashion Week London, a milestone achievement for the global African fashion movement.

