Manchester United have reportedly scouted Club Brugge striker, Emmanuel Dennis, who has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League rivals Leicester City.

The 22-year-old Nigeria frontman has been linked with a switch to the King Power Stadium on three separate occasions, with the latest report that he could Brendan Rodgers’ title challengers surfacing last week.

But, according to a report in his homeland, United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Lyon, Fenerbahce and AS Monaco also admire the Nigerian.

And Eurosport stated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent scouts to Brugge to watch Dennis in action in his side’s 3-0 defeat of KV Mechelen last Sunday, before United then drew the Belgian side in the Europa League last 32.

Dennis netted with a superb back-heeled goal in that game to take his tally up to seven goals in all competitions for the season, with two of those strikes coming in a 2-2 Champions League draw with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu no less in October.

Solskjaer is actively on the hunt for a new striker, despite the emergence of Mason Greenwood, and it would appear that a move for Dennis could well be on the cards in January – although at this stage there is no mention of how much the young forward would potentially cost.