Nigeria’s economic reforms yielding visible results – Cardoso

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, says the country’s economic reforms are yielding visible results.

Governor Cardoso said this on Friday in Washington DC, United States of America at the end of the Annual Meetings of the IMF/World Bank.

He said that the reforms were placing the country on the path to stability, inclusiveness, and innovation-driven growth.

According to him, the country’s active participation in the week-long sessions demonstrated the country’s renewed credibility, fiscal discipline, and reform momentum on the global stage.

He said that the Nigerian delegation’s message of policy consistency and macroeconomic reform had been well received by global investors, development partners, and financial institutions.

Cardoso said: “This has been an active and forward-looking week for Nigeria.

“Amidst global uncertainty marked by slowing growth and volatile markets, our engagements here reaffirmed that Nigeria is moving in the right direction, towards macroeconomic stability, fiscal discipline, and inclusive growth.”

The CBN governor said that the engagements reflected a new tone of confidence and constructive partnership.

He said that there was a broad recognition that Nigeria’s reforms were delivering results, adding that Inflation was moderating.

“The exchange rate stabilised, and investor confidence is returning,” he said.

He said that headline inflation fell for the sixth consecutive month in September to 18.02 percent from 20.12 percent in August, the lowest in three years.

According to Cardoso, core and food inflation also eased during the same period, reflecting the combined effects of disciplined monetary tightening, exchange rate unification, and improved market transparency.

He said that Nigeria’s foreign reserves now exceeded $43 billion, providing for 11 months of import cover.

He said: “The naira has continued to strengthen with the gap between official and parallel market exchange rates narrowing to less than two percent.

“These outcomes have been supported by sustained capital inflows, increased diaspora remittances and renewed investor participation across multiple asset classes.”