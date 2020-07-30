The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, says Nigeria’s diversity must be seen as a blessing.

Kalu said this on Thursday while felicitating with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir.

A statement by the office of the Senate Chief Whip, quoted Kalu as saying the festive season calls for sober reflection.

While calling on Muslims to use the special season to offer prayers for the country, Kalu emphasised that peace remained a panacea for sustainable development.

Kalu, former Governor of Abia State, acknowledged the role of religious leaders in ensuring peaceful co-existence among different ethno-religious groups in the country.

He said: “I extend warm greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“This period provides an opportunity to remember the submission of Prophet Ibrahim (Alaihis Salam) to Allah, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another.

“We must endeavour to sacrifice for others in our daily lives.

“In our pursuits, let us demonstrate the spirit of forgiveness, togetherness, tolerance and patriotism.

“Nigeria’s diversity should be seen as a blessing and as such, it is important to shun violence and other social vices.

“We must embrace peace and harmony regardless of our cultural, ethnic and religious differences.

“Let us use this season to pray for leaders at all levels of government for the sake of national well-being.”

Kalu wished the Muslim ummah a hitch free and joyous celebration and urged them to extend the merriment of the sallah celebration to people of other religious faiths.