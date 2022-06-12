Nigeria’s democracy is yet to fulfill Abiola’s dream – Gani Adams 

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams on Sunday said with the present situation in the country, it is no doubt that Nigeria’s democracy is yet to fulfill the lofty dreams of the late Aare MKO Abiola.

Speaking in Ikeja, Lagos, at the commemoration anniversary of June 12, organized by the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Iba Gani Adams stated that the late Abiola’s victory in the 1993 elections came with lots of sacrifices, adding that there were some heroes and heroines of that struggle that put their lives on the line for the actualisation of the June 12 struggle.

“The June 12 story was truly phenomenal in nature. It was a story that reflected the will of the people to take their destiny in their own hand. It was a victory that knew no tribe or religion. June 12 victory was boundary less because even both the Hausa and the Igbo supported the cause of the victory.

“The presumed winner of June 12 1993 election and my predecessor, Aare MKO Abiola, became the symbol of the historic victory that ushered in this democracy.

“The annulment of June 12 election that was widely acclaimed as the freest and fairest election in the history of Nigeria was a sad reminder of those years in the struggle.

“It was a battle between justice and injustice. It was actually a political contest for the soul of Nigeria between the military junta of President Ibrahim Babangida and all pro-democracy groups. It was that very struggle that led to the formation of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in 1994”.

The Guest Lecturer, Professor Ayo Olukotun from the Department of Political Science, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, in his lecture titled: “June 12: Making Regionalism an effective panacea for Nigeria’s problem, restated the need for regionalism, insisting that Nigeria’s problem can only be solved when all the regions that make up the country are allowed to develop at their own pace.

“What we have in Nigeria is a feeding bottle federalism. And with this, Nigeria has undertaken a race to the bottom. Therefore, if the memory of Abiola was truly honoured, we would have progressed from this journey.

“The late Abiola in his life, had a clear idea of what Nigerians want. Had he not been martyred, Nigeria would have turned out to be the country we will all be proud of. Therefore, until Nigeria returns to the fundamental reason for which the country was established, the country dreams might be a mirage,” Prof. Olukotun said.

Other guests present at the event include Professor Raheem Kolawole, Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Kayode Balogun, Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Babajide Tanimowo, Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Segun Ajiboye, former Chief Press Secretary to the Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Coordinator of Oodua Progressive Union in America, Yeyeluwa Alice Eniola.

Others were Special Adviser to the President of the Igbo Speaking Community, Elder Chima Akomas, Chief Esther Oyebola, Yeye Opeluwa of Yorubaland, Amb. Muyiwa Osinaike, Comrade Ibrahim Lawal, Alh.Davids and Chief Adeola.

Other social cultural groups present include, Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) and Igbo Speaking Community (Lagos) among others.