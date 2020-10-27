The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on has declared a 30-day fasting and prayer across the country.

Adeboye made the declaration in a statement by the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Administration and Personnel, Pastor J.O. Odesola, on Tuesday.

The latest crisis in the country stemmed from the hijacking of the #EndSARS protest.

According to Odesola, the prayer and fasting will be from November 1 to 30, 2020 from midnight to 6pm daily, while the marathon fasting is to hold from November 1 to November 14.

The statement, entitled: “Fasting and Prayer for Nigeria,” said: “We hereby wish to inform you all members of RCCG that the General Overseer has directed that we should commence thirty days fasting and prayer exercise from Sunday 1st November 2020.

“1st-30th November 2020 from midnight to 6 pm daily. Marathon Fasting – 1st-14th November 2020. Prayer guide shall be forwarded soon.

“Where possible, brethren should be encouraged to come together for prayers while ensuring that all COVID-19 government regulations and safety precautions, social distancing, use of nose mask, provision of hand sanitizers or wash hand basin are put in place.

“You are to kindly inform and encourage all and sundry to participate in this exercise.”