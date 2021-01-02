Nigerian’s COVID-19 cases remained high on Friday with the country recording 1074 new infections.

The country had on Thursday recorded 1,031 cases.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Friday.

The epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, remained at the top of the chart of new cases.

The state recorded 642 new infections, while Kaduna State was a distant number two with 92 cases and Rivers State following with 78.

The Federal Capital Territory had 66 fresh cases, the same number as Gombe State.

Kano State returned 35 positive cases, while Ogun, Katsina and Plateau States had 31, 22 and 22 new infections.

Other states that had new cases of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria on Friday were Abia-7, Niger-4, Oyo-4, Akwa Ibom-3, Delta-2 and Osun-2.

There were five new fatalities in the 24 hours between Thursday and Friday, with the death toll from the pandemic now 1,294.

In all as at Friday evening, Nigeria has had 88,587 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 74,373 successfully treated and discharged.