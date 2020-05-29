The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Thursday recorded 182 new infections of the Coronavirus Disease, pushing the total active cases in Nigeria to 6,064.

The NCDC revealed this on its Twitter handle.

It said as at May 28, 2020, 182 new confirmed cases and five deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

This brings the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 259.

The NCDC said the latest figure took the country’s total infections to 8,915, out of which 2,592 have been discharged, with 259 losing their lives across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said the cases were spread across 16 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 111 cases.

The NCDC said that the 182 new cases were reported from: Lagos (111), FCT (16), Akwa Ibom (10), Oyo (8), Kaduna (6), Delta (6), Rivers (5), Ebonyi (4), Ogun (4), Kano (3), Plateau (2), Gombe (2), Kebbi (1), Kwara (2), Bauchi (1), Borno (1).