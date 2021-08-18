Nigeria’s Consulate in New York suspends services

The Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York, United States of America has announced the suspension of all in-person processing of consular and immigration services for one week, effective September 20 to 27, 2021.

The Consulate-General revealed this development in a public notice on Tuesday, adding that rescheduling will be done.

It said it was rescheduling all appointments already made for passport biometric enrolment from September 20 to 27, 2021.

“Affected passport applicants will be notified of this development through the email address and telephone numbers indicated in their applications,” it stated.

The Consulate-General requested affected applicants to choose alternative convenient dates between August 19 and September 17 or other dates from September 28, 2021.

It said: “Applicants for other services (Emergency Travel Certificate, Police Report, Authentication, etc.) are kindly requested to avail themselves of the mail-in options as indicated on the Consulate’s website www.nigeriahouse.com.

“The Consulate regrets any inconvenience caused by this development.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports, however, that no reason has been given by the consulate-general for the imminent temporary suspension of services on the affected dates.