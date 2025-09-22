Nigeria’s Constitution Review: Tinubu backs amendment, says it will deepen democracy, justice

President Bola Tinubu has affirmed his administration’s support for constitutional reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s institutions, promoting justice, and guaranteeing fundamental rights.

The President, who spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, at the National Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution in Abuja, described the process as a “golden opportunity” to entrench good governance, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

“The Constitution is the supreme law of the land. It is not static, but a living document that must continually respond to the realities, aspirations, and challenges of our people,” Tinubu stated, adding that the review aligns with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President commended the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, for creating an inclusive platform that engages citizens, civil society, political parties, professional groups, and traditional institutions.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to approach the exercise with patriotism and responsibility, stressing that the quality of ideas generated will help shape laws and institutions for future generations.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, described the public hearing as “a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey,” assuring that the National Assembly would expedite the process to avoid unnecessary delays.

Among the key proposals highlighted were: Reserved seats for women in the National and State Assemblies.

Guaranteed representation for persons with disabilities and gender quotas in ministerial appointments.

Formal advisory roles for traditional rulers in peacebuilding and community security.

Abbas stressed that such reforms would make Nigeria’s democracy more representative and just.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, disclosed that 87 amendment bills were compiled from nationwide public hearings, memoranda, and regional consultations.

Some of the most consequential proposals include: Electoral reforms, such as independent candidacy, an Electoral Offences Commission, and strict timelines for resolving disputes.

Devolution of powers, with a landmark proposal to allow state and community policing.

Local government autonomy, ensuring financial and administrative independence for grassroots governance.

Kalu emphasised that the proposals were derived from citizens’ demands and not legislative impositions.

“The ultimate authority for this process resides with you, the sovereign people of Nigeria,” he said.

Both leaders pledged that the amendment process would remain transparent and shielded from political manipulation.

They assured that the harmonised version of the proposals would be published before plenary voting.

Stakeholders, including civil society, labour unions, youth, women, traditional rulers, and the media, were urged to remain actively engaged.

If ratified by at least 24 state assemblies, Nigeria could witness its most sweeping constitutional reforms since 1999—reshaping governance, security, inclusivity, and democratic accountability for generations to come.

