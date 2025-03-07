Nigeria’s CNG capacity rises as Atlas Copco expands operations

As Nigerians struggle with energy needs for households and businesses, the country’s capacity for Compressed Natural Gas conversion, a critical element in satisfying energy needs, has increased by 2,500 percent, just as the country’s CNG capacity rose as Atlas Copco expanded its operations.

This was revealed by Farouk Ahmed, the CEO of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, while he was speaking at the inaugural Petroleum Industry Stakeholders’ Forum, organised by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in Abuja recently.

Private sector players such as Atlas Copco, a technology manufacturing company, are instrumental to this increased CNG capacity.

While speaking to the role of CNG in transforming Nigeria’s energy situation, Olusola Aluko, the General Manager of Atlas Copco Nigeria, said: “The increased capacity for CNG conversion is a shining example of the impact that can be achieved when government, industry, and technology leaders come together to address our nation’s most pressing energy challenges.

“At Atlas Copco, we’re proud to be playing a vital role in expanding CNG access across Nigeria.

“Our cutting-edge technologies and solutions are helping to drive the growth of the CNG market, making it more efficient, sustainable, and accessible to businesses and individuals alike.

“As a partner in Nigeria’s energy transformation, we’re committed to delivering innovative solutions that support the country’s transition to cleaner energy sources and help shape a brighter energy future for generations to come.”

The demand for Compressed Natural Gas in Nigeria has surged significantly in the past two years, driven by fluctuating fuel prices, rising environmental concerns, and government initiatives promoting cleaner energy sources.

As industries and businesses seek cost-effective alternatives to diesel and petrol, CNG has emerged as a leading solution, reshaping the country’s energy landscape.

While there has been an increase in the adoption of the technology, some challenges still exist around the adoption in Nigeria, and they include limited gas compression facilities, inadequate storage systems, and sparse fueling stations. Experts argue that substantial investments in these areas are critical to sustaining growth.

A recent report by the Nigerian Energy Transition Office emphasised the need for expanding CNG refuelling stations and enhancing distribution networks to meet future demands by 2030.

It also highlighted the critical role of public-private partnerships in driving this growth and ensuring long-term sustainability.

The adoption of CNG is not only an economic imperative, but also an environmental one.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, the need for cleaner energy sources has become increasingly urgent.

CNG offers a viable alternative to traditional fossil fuels, producing significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants.

Moreover, the use of CNG can help reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuels, boosting energy security and saving billions of naira in foreign exchange.

As the country seeks to diversify its energy mix and reduce its carbon footprint, the growth of the CNG market is expected to play a critical role.

If Nigeria must meet its strategic energy goals, it must enlist the support of the private sector, as they hold crucial knowledge and financial power in speeding up the development of the sector.

