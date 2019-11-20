The Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to close let Nigeria’s borders remain closed until the issue of unbridled appetite for foreign consumption is brought under permanent control.

Adamu, who made this known while briefing newsmen, said opening of borders is a disservice to the nation.

The former Governor of Nasarawa State accused the critics of border closure as being smugglers and economic saboteurs.

He said pressure from the neighbouring nations for the opening of borders by the Federal Government should be discarded, adding that it is the responsibility of government to first think of the country’s survival before considering the impact of the closure on neighbours.

He said without stringent measures, no magic will move Nigeria to the “Next Level” programme of President Buhari’s administration.