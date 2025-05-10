Nigeria’s bold strides towards a sustainable future, by Alex Oware

President Bola Tinubu has firmly established Nigeria as a proactive and visionary leader in the global pursuit of climate action and sustainable development. Recognising that environmental stewardship is intrinsically linked to economic prosperity, his administration has moved beyond viewing climate change as a mere ecological concern, positioning it instead as a pivotal economic opportunity ripe for exploration and investment.

President Tinubu’s emphatic pronouncements at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and during a high-level virtual dialogue underscored Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to international collaboration, emphasising the critical need for a unified global response to the escalating climate crisis. He astutely highlighted that the realisation of a truly sustainable future necessitates robust global interconnectedness and a shared sense of responsibility amongst all nations.

Nigeria’s comprehensive strategy for tackling the multifaceted challenges of climate change rests upon three fundamental pillars: a decisive shift towards clean energy transition, the building of robust climate resilience, and an overarching commitment to sustainable development. To translate these core principles into tangible realities, the current administration is actively implementing a range of key initiatives designed to wean the nation off its reliance on traditional fossil fuels. A significant aspect of this endeavor involves the substantial expansion of infrastructure to support the widespread adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric vehicles. Simultaneously, the government is strategically focusing on harnessing Nigeria’s abundant solid mineral resources to provide crucial materials for the burgeoning green energy sector. Complementing these efforts are the implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices, aimed at simultaneously enhancing national food security and minimising detrimental environmental impacts. Furthermore, the newly introduced National Clean Cooking Policy seeks to promote clean energy solutions at the household level, promising significant environmental, health, and socio-economic benefits for Nigerian citizens.

These ambitious endeavors are meticulously designed to deliver palpable value and positive impact directly to the lives of Nigerians. The diversification of energy sources holds the promise of cleaner air and a significantly healthier environment for communities across the nation. The active promotion of CNG as a viable alternative fuel is strategically aimed at mitigating the economic and social hardships that have arisen from the removal of fuel subsidies, offering a more affordable and sustainable energy option for transportation and domestic use. The widespread adoption of climate-smart agriculture is paramount for bolstering food security, ensuring a stable and reliable food supply, and safeguarding vulnerable local communities from the increasingly severe adverse effects of climate change, such as droughts and floods. Moreover, the deliberate expansion of the green energy sector is projected to generate a wealth of new employment opportunities and empower local entrepreneurs, particularly in rural communities that are gaining access to reliable and sustainable electricity for the first time.

In a demonstrably bold move that underscores the administration’s commitment to these overarching goals, President Tinubu’s government has put forward a significant N10 billion solar power project specifically for the Aso Rock Presidential Villa. This ambitious initiative is presented as a crucial step towards establishing a more sustainable and dependable energy future for the entire nation, starting from the highest levels of governance. Proponents of the project persuasively argue that it aligns seamlessly with global best practices, drawing parallels with the increasing adoption of solar energy in key government institutions worldwide. The Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) has vigorously defended the project, asserting that it is fully in line with President Tinubu’s broader reforms aimed at fundamentally transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape and decisively tackling the persistent and crippling energy debt crisis. The ECN further emphasises that solar energy offers inherent efficiency, provides a crucial shield for Nigerians against the volatility of rising tariffs on conventional energy sources, and has the potential to significantly ease the immense pressure currently burdening the national electricity grid. While the project has understandably sparked public debate and scrutiny regarding its substantial cost and prioritisation in the face of other pressing national needs, the government strategically positions it as an innovative approach that demonstrates leadership by example and a profound commitment to integrating clean energy solutions at the very apex of Nigerian governance.

Beyond these crucial domestic initiatives, President Tinubu has actively and strategically sought robust international collaboration and support for Africa’s complex transition towards a green economy, fully acknowledging that the necessary investments are inherently capital-intensive. Nigeria has already demonstrated commendable leadership on the continental stage by being the first African nation to successfully launch Sovereign Green Bonds, specifically designed to finance environmentally sustainable projects across various sectors.

Furthermore, the country is actively in the process of developing a comprehensive Global Climate Change Investment Fund, with the primary aim of attracting substantial further investment in critical green infrastructure and innovative clean energy initiatives. Nigeria remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the ambitious target year of 2060 and is actively engaged in the crucial process of updating its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the esteemed UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The recent finalisation of the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Policy in March 2025 is projected to unlock a substantial potential of up to $2.5 billion in valuable carbon credit investments by the pivotal year of 2030. This influx of capital is expected to further bolster climate-aligned economic growth and create new avenues for sustainable development. Moreover, Nigeria is actively collaborating with various United Nations agencies to develop a comprehensive guideline for a just transition towards a fully decarbonised economy. This crucial collaboration ensures that the inevitable shift towards clean energy and climate-resilient solutions is implemented in a manner that leaves no community or economic sector behind, prioritising the creation of green jobs, the development of essential skills, and comprehensive capacity-building initiatives across the nation.

President Tinubu’s overarching strategy underscores a holistic and integrated approach that seamlessly weaves climate action into Nigeria’s broader development agenda, recognising it not as a separate concern but as a fundamental strategic imperative for sustained economic growth and comprehensive national transformation. By diligently pursuing these comprehensive and interconnected strategies, Nigeria aims not only to effectively address the urgent and pressing challenges posed by climate change but also to unlock significant and lasting economic and social benefits for all its citizens, paving a clear and sustainable pathway towards a resilient, equitable, and prosperous future for generations to come.

Alex Oware, Regional Director, YP4T

