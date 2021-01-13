Nigeria’s billionaire, Bolu Akin-Olugbade is dead.

The 61-year-old businessman passed away on Wednesday.

The socialite died at the Paelon COVID Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

Until his death, Akin-Olugbade was the Aare Onakakanfo of Owu Kingdom.

He obtained a doctorate degree in Company Law from Cambridge University.

Akin-Olugbade was a Rolls Royce lover and one of the largest collectors worldwide.

His 10th Rolls Royce, the Cullinan worth $450,000, was reportedly the first shipped to Africa in 2019.

A man of taste and glamour, Akin-Olugbade told ThisDay in 2018: “I have different concepts of how I spend money.

“I spend money on cars because I have always loved cars. I bought my first Rolls Royce in 1984 and now, I am on my ninth Rolls Royce. I believe in dressing well and I travel a lot.”