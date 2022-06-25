Nigeria’s Awoniyi pens five-year Nottingham Forest deal

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin for a club-record fee.

The 24-year-old Nigerian has joined Steve Cooper’s side for £17.5 million and has signed a five-year contract.

Awoniyi will be with the newly-promoted Premier League side until the summer of 2027.

Awoniyi was a prospect of Liverpool’s academy for six years between 2015 and 2021, but he left on a permanent basis last year without making a single appearance for the club.

The striker was granted a work permit last year but was sold to Union Berlin for a £7.7 million fee, and he starred last term with 20 goals and five assists in 43 appearances in all tournaments.

Awoniyi’s 15 Bundesliga goals helped Union Berlin qualify for the Europa League with a fifth-placed finish, but he has now swapped Germany for the City Ground.

Speaking to the official Nottingham Forest website after his arrival, Awoniyi said: “I’m very excited to be here at Nottingham Forest.

“It’s always been my dream to play in the Premier League and having spoken to Steve Cooper about our ambitions and looking at Forest, with its great history, it’s a club that I want to be part of.”

Manager Cooper is excited to see Awoniyi blossom into one of the Premier League’s “top” strikers, adding: “There’s been a lot of interest in Taiwo from other Premier League clubs, and other clubs across Europe, so we’re delighted that he’s chosen Nottingham Forest.

“Our recruitment and coaching teams have been monitoring his progress closely over the last few months.

“He’s a player who we really believe in and we look forward to him going on to fulfil his potential and become a top Premier League striker with Nottingham Forest.”

Awoniyi leaves Union Berlin after registering 25 goals and nine assists in 65 outings for the club since initially joining on loan from Liverpool in the summer of 2020.

The Nigeria international was also sent out on loan to FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Mouscron, Gent and Mainz 05 during his time as a Liverpool player, and the Reds are reportedly set to receive a £1.5 million windfall due to their sell-on clause.

Awoniyi has become Nottingham Forest’s first international signing of the summer transfer window and second arrival overall following the signing of goalkeeper Ryan Hammond from Millwall.

A four-cap senior international, Awoniyi made his debut for Nigeria in October and scored his first goal for the Super Eagles in an Africa Cup of Nations win over Sudan earlier this year.

The Tricky Trees are also understood to have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan following Brice Samba’s refusal to sign a new deal at the City Ground.