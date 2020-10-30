The Auditor-General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine, has retired from service.

Recall that he was appointed the AuGF on January 12, 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement signed by Rotimi Ajayi on Thursday in Abuja said the most senior Director in the office, Adolphus Aghughu, would take charge until a substantive Auditor-General is appointed.

During his stewardship, he carried out several specialised audits ranging from the Integrated Personnel Payment Integrated System; Government Integrated Financial Management and Information; and the Nigerian Immigration Service e-passport system.

Ayine also ensured strong collaboration with local and international stakeholders at the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions and African Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions.

He also initiated the Audit Act to help empower the Auditor-General’s office to effectively discharge its responsibility of ensuring government’s accountability to its citizens.