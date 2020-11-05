Two Nigerians, Oye Owolewa and Esther Agbaje, have been elected into the US Senate to represent the District of Columbia as a shadow congressman and Minnesota House of Representatives respectively.

The two were elected in Tuesday’s US general election on the platform of the Democratic Party.

Omolewa becomes the first Nigerian-American to be elected to the United States of America Congress.

He scored 164,026 votes, representing 82.84 per cent of the total votes cast.

Voters in DC elect two shadow senators, who are not officially sworn in or seated by the US Senate.

These non-voting delegates can vote in committees, speak on the floor of the chamber, and sponsor legislation, but cannot vote at plenary.

“Looks like we did it. I want to thank everyone from family and close friends to DC residents,” Omolewa said on Instagram.

“Because of your contributions and sacrifices, I stand before you as America’s first Nigerian-American congressman.

“In this role, I am going to fight for DC statehood and bring our values to the lawmaking process.

“While today is a day for some celebrations, the hard work also follows. Again, thanks so much for everything. I would not be here without you all.”

Agbaje will represent District 59B in the 134-member House on the platform of the Democratic-Farmer–Labour Party, an affiliate of US Democratic Party.

Esther, 35, won by a landslide, polling 17,396 votes or 74.7 per cent of the total ballots cast.

Her closest rival, Alan Shilepsky of the Republican Party, secured 4,128 votes, representing 17.7 per cent of the total votes.

Elections to the lower chamber of the state legislature hold every two years, and there are no term limits for the lawmakers.

The daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Agbaje was born in St. Paul, the state capital of Minnesota.

Her father, Rev. John, an Episcopal Church priest, met her mother, Bunmi, a librarian, at the University of Minnesota, where they were studying.