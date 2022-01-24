Nigerians to Peter Obi as he shops at Toga: Declare for 2023 presidential poll now

Many Nigerians who thought that the fashion house was domiciled in China, reminded Obi that his attention was urgently needed back home in Nigeria with respect to the 2023 Presidency.

They thus expressed anger at Obi’s delay in declaring for the presidential election in 2023, which they are waiting for and not pictures of shopping experience for now.

A lady, Chidimma Esther, said: “Please sir, kindly declare your interest in the presidential election 2023, we are patiently waiting.”

One Obinna commented: “His Excellency, I know you are buying the shirt you will use to declare your intention to run for the Presidency. Biko, we can’t wait.”

Consensus of opinion is that Nigeria needs him now, not shopping pictures, not picture of talking engagements, not even his picture of visit to schools, but for him to declare interest now as one among few persons capable of restoring the glory of Nigeria.

When contacted on phone by newsmen, Obi restated his resolve to continue to support small businesses and patronise local manufacturers.

He explained that he did not go for shopping in China as many believe, but in Awka shopping.

He said he decided to shop at Toga Fashion House, Awka because he believed that it will give a great mileage to the business, which he noted currently creates job for a lot of people and quality fashion products for the society.

Recall that as Governor and thereafter, Obi has continued to patronise local industries.

Speaking recently, the Managing Director of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, said that the support Obi gave him was what is still sustaining him because it opened doors for the company’s advancement.

