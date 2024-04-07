Nigerians to get new ID card with payment capabilities

The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched an innovative identity solution with payment functionality for all types of social and financial services.

The Head of Media of the National Identity Management Commission, Kayode Adegoke, made this known in a statement.

Adegoke said the Federal Government will achieve this through a collaboration by the NIMC, Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System.

The service is to be powered by AfriGO, a national domestic card scheme.

The National ID card, layered with verifiable National Identity features, is backed by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandates NIMC to enrol and issue a General Multipurpose Card to Nigerians and legal residents, Adegoke said in the statement on Saturday.

Also Read:

He said: “This card will address the demand for physical identification, enabling cardholders prove their identity, access government and private social services, facilitate financial inclusion for disenfranchised Nigerians, empower citizens, as well as encourage increased participation in nation-building.”

He added that only registered citizens and legal residents with the National Identification Number will be eligible to request for the card.