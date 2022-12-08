Politics

Nigerians taunt Adamu Garba over tweet 

A former presidential aspirant and stalwart of the All Progressive Congress, Adamu Garba, has caused a stir on social media for suggesting involuntary manslaughter after tweeting that those who would not vote his party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, should rather die.

Garba also created an online voting poll which indicated “Ayeeeeeee and I’ll rather die” with a total of about 37, 373 votes.

However, he got only 17 per cent vote for “Ayeeee” and 83 per cent votes for “I’ll rather die.”

His tweet:

“If you are voting for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket, say Ayee or I’ll rather die.”

The final results generated a lot of comments from online users who stated that the APC supporters are trolling Nigerians while taunting Garba with hilarious memes.

Here are some reactions:

Oshomah writes, “Naaa these guys trolling at this point.

“Shey una give us dead Abi ? We must revenge.

“That’s the vibe I’m getting now.”

Chikadibia says, “Shè you dey see am…That’s to tell you how desperate we are for a better Nigeria.”

Donchyme tweets “Let’s make this more interesting.

“Which BAT supporter are you most ashamed of?

“Adamu Garba

“Fani-Kayode

“Festus Keyamo”

ae_zyn, “The problem is here in the north 90% of us don’t know who Peter Obi is ”



