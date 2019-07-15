Nigerians spent N3,124,026,959 billion to watch box office movies at Nigerian cinemas between January and June.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the figures are according to data provided by cinemas and gathered by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria.

The year opened with Aquaman, Chief Daddy and Up North sitting on the top three of the chart with an estimated combined earnings of N168,263,512 million.

The movies maintained their positions until the fourth week when Glass debuted at number one with Aquaman taking second place and Chief Daddy third, booting Up North to fourth place.

This led to a combined earnings of N91,409,100 million, which fell to N77,259,811 million as January closed with Kevin Hart’s The Upside kicking Chief Daddy to fourth place.

NAN reports that earnings remained low for February, making it the lowest grossing month with a total of N291,843,044 million.

Top spots were alternated between Alita, Cold Pursuit, What Men Want, Escape Room and The UpSide.

By March, viewership picked up steadily and the earnings were almost doubled from that of February leading to a total of N434,432,431 million.

What Men Want, Alita, Hire A Woman, She Is, Us and Babymamas enjoyed a relatively good run in March, but a chunk of the earnings and viewership went to Marvel’s flick Captain Marvel.

At the beginning of April, HellBoy, Shazam, Little and Us continued to share the top spot with Captain Marvel until the release of the much anticipated Avengers: Endgame.

NAN also reports that with Avengers: Endgame, earnings from April climbed from N186,929,188 million in its third week to N342,382,389 million in its final week.

The month, which is the highest grossing in 2019, closed with an estimated total earnings of N734,151,060 million due to major boost from Disney’s Endgame.

In May, there was a massive dip in earnings similar to that experienced in February.

With Endgame, The Intruder and Longshot, it earned a total of N367,498,554 million.

The fall in viewership is usual after a global holiday such as Christmas for December/January and Easter for April.

The numbers picked up in June with John Wick, Godzilla and Aladdin leading the numbers.

They were supported by Anna, Men In Black, Dark Phoenix and Bling Lagosians.

June opened with N161,132,714 million, but closed with N100,663,647 million, leading to a total earning of N576,322,779 million.

NAN.