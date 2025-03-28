Nigerians should not be scared of men in uniform – Military

Nigerians have been urged to not be scared of men in military uniforms as they are meant to protect citizens.

The Chief of Defence Civil-Military Relations at the Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole, stated this while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Friday.

Bankole said the military has stepped up its sensitisation programmes, informing the people that the military is there to protect them always.

He emphasised the need for a good relationship between the military and the civilians, saying that the military needs intelligence from the people to carry out its functions.

“People should not feel scared when they see people in uniform; the men in uniform are meant to protect you. That sensitisation, even from the depot in Zaria, from the NDA to the NDC, is there.

“The military career is a noble career; the military career is to help the society; apart from protecting the territorial integrity of the society, we are protecting humans,” he said.

Bankole stated further that with the trajectory that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has set now, the military will earn its respect from the populace.

However, he stated that the Defence Headquarters has disclosed that the incident involving some soldiers at the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company a few weeks ago is under review, vowing to sanction anyone found culpable.

He also acknowledged that there are underlying issues that caused the incident, adding that the behaviour seen in the video does not, in any way, represent the attitude of the military.

“What happened at Ikeja Disco is being viewed seriously at the Defence Headquarters and headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force. Whatever sanctions need to be meted out will be.

“But there is no tolerance for that kind; the underlying issues between the Air Force and the IKDC are being tackled,” Rear Admiral Bankole said.

