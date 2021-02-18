The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has said that Nigerians should also show courage when attacked by bandits and not just leave the job to the military alone.

The Minister spoke on Wednesday with newsmen at the National Assembly after the screening of the newly-appointed Service Chiefs by the House of Representatives.

Magashi’s comments came hours after an attack on the Government Science College in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

He said: “Well, it is not the responsibility of the military alone.

“It is the responsibility of everybody to be alert and ensure safety when necessary.

“We shouldn’t be cowards.

“Sometimes the bandits come with about three rounds of ammunition and when they fire shots, everybody will run.

“In our younger days, we stand to fight any form of aggression.

“Why should people run away from minor, minor aggressions?

“We should stand and face them.

“If these people know that the people have the competence and capability to defend themselves, they will run away.”

Magashi vowed that the abducted students, staff and relatives taken away by the bandits that struck at the GSS in Kagara would be rescued as soon as possible.

He said: “We have demonstrated our ability to take on the challenge.

“We have done it in Katsina when children were kidnapped.

“Within two days, we got them back.

“Hopefully, this time, we will do the same to get these captives back.

“We are planning.

“We have not got feedback on the activities going on in Niger State.

“But I am sure that before the end of the day, we will be given a full brief on what is going on in Niger State.”