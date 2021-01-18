Some Nigerians living in the United States have designed a special attire, popularly called “Aso Ebi”, to be won on Wednesday, January 20 for the inauguration of Joe Biden and Harris Kamala as President and Vice President of the US respectively.

In a video that surfaced online showing the attire, Biden and Harris’s names were imprinted on the Aso Ebi showed off by two Nigerian men.

The attire also had their pictures and a caption, ‘victory party’.

The Nigerians, whose identity could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, said they were taking theirs to tailor.

One of the joyous Nigerians said, “So, Aso Ebi is ready now. Can you see this? It is ready. I am taking mine to the tailor for the inauguration.”

Another Nigerian, who spoke in Yoruba, said, “We will rock this. We will sweep away all those with negative mindsets out of the white house.”

The term aso ebi is coined from two Yoruba words – aso meaning ‘cloth’ and ebi, which means ‘family’. It is a uniform dress that is traditionally worn as a means of identification for relatives at weddings, funerals, and other celebrations as a form of support and solidarity.

It is made from different attires such as Ankara, Lace, Guinea among others.

Plans for the inauguration had already been scaled down out of pandemic concerns and fears of new violence by unyielding Donald Trump supporters after the January 6 riot.

Thousands of National Guard troops were filling downtown Washington, the normal crowd has been banned, and streets have been blocked with heavy trucks and concrete barriers.

Traditionally, an outgoing president and previous presidents attend inaugurations, underscoring unity and the democratic transfer of power.

The PUNCH