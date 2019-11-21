The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board says Nigerians’ participation in the maritime sector has increased to 40 per cent.

Sumbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, made the disclosure on Thursday while on inspection tour of the Niger-Benue Transport Company Limited in Ovwian, Udu Local Government Area of Delta.

Wabote said that there was still much to do in order to achieve 100 per cent of Nigerians participation in the maritime industry, which according to him, had a lot of potential.

He said: “Nigeria has the manpower and innovative ideas, but lacked encouragement and right government policies to actualise the ideas.’’

Wabote commended the management of the NBTC for the innovative strategies to continue to grow in the business.

“For a company to survive till date since 1956 shows the strength of character of the owners and managers.

“They have continue to revolve in terms of new business style they see in order to actively participate in the business.

“We are told that the company started as a trading company in cotton and later metamorphosed into supporting and providing services to oil and gas sector.

“I have gone round the company, there is huge potential here.

“Looking at the strength of character of the owners and managers, I see opportunity for us to harness this particular facility to increase local content penetration, particularly in serving the oil and gas sector.

“Also, there is huge potential to create jobs for youths and actively support the offshore business that is emerging in our economy today,” he said.

Wabote said that the board was ready to support NBTC, noting that with the right focus, the company was prepared to deliver good services to the people.

Responding, the Chief Executive Officer of NBTC, Moses Taiga, said that the company had decided to remain in Delta to create jobs and add values to the standard of living of the people.

Taiga said that the company had good rapport with its host community.

“We don’t have any reason to leave; we have come to create jobs for people in Warri and its environs where we are located.

“We do not have unusual problem with youths, we look at their demands and act accordingly,” he said.