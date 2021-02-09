Nigerians on social media have planned another protest to express their displeasure over the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel to allow Lekki Concession Company to reopen the burnt Lekki Tollgate.

It will be recalled that the panel of enquiry set up to look into the agitations of the #EndSARS protesters, which culminated in the shooting shooting incident at Lekki Tollgate, on Saturday approved the reopening of the tollgate, amidst protests, following a prayer by LCC counsel that its order will allow the company to repair all damages done.

The tollgate has not been operational since October 20, 2020.

While five members of the nine-man panel led by Doris Okuwobi voted in support of the reopening of the tollgate, four persons rejected.

The dissent notwithstanding, the panel returned the control of the tollgate to LCC.

The dissenters, among other complaints, said the report of the forensic examination on the incident that took place was yet to be disclosed.

The youth are threatening to stage another protest with the hashtag: #OccupyLekkiTollGate on February 13 from 7am.

Following this decision, some Nigerians celebrities and activist have tweeted their support for the planned protest.

@iSlimfit: “There’s going to be #OccupyLekkiTollGate? 🏽 Date and time?”

@Son_of_ot: “The Dead cannot cry out for justice. It is a duty of the living to do so for them. #OccupyLekkiTollGate.”

@ayemojubar: “OCCUPY LAGOS LEKKI TOLL-GATE! Saturday: 13th Feb, 7AM. If there is no justice for the people, let there be no peace for the government.” – Emiliano Zapata.

#RevolutionNow

#EndSARS

#OccupyLekkiTollGate.”

@YeleSowore: “No to the reopening #Lekkitollgate, the perpetrators of #LekkiMassacre must be brought to book. @jidesanwoolu #Buratai must be brought before @IntlCrimCourt #RevolutionNow #Buharimustgo.”