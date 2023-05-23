Nigerians nabbed for allegedly defrauding Australian

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force-National Cybercrime Center have arrested one Egenevowero Emefeke for allegedly pulling-off an elaborate fraudulent scheme to defraud an Australian National.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said 60,000 Australian Dollar was recovered from the 37-year-old suspect who resides in Guida Area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Adejobi said Emefeke was arrested following actionable intelligence made available by the South Australian Police Department.

According to him, the suspect, in a written statement during police interview, freely admitted to having committed the fraud and several others dating back to 2021.

He said: “In unmasking his modus operandi, investigation reveals that the suspect and his cohorts usually adopt pseudo identities of renown international celebrities, carefully select their victims through different social media platforms.

“They lure the victims into an attack popularly known as ‘Romance Scam’, and after gaining their trust, subsequently play on their emotion to swindle them of their resources.

“Investigation further revealed that the victims are usually vulnerable men and women in desperate search for emotional comfort and fame.”

Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had commended recent successes in tackling new wave of anti-cyber crimes recorded by NPF-NCCC in collaborations with international anti-cybercrime agencies.

The I-G urged the Center to sustain the drive and called on the public to exercise restraint in engaging in businesses and relationships with individuals whose real identities had not been physically verified.

Adejobi added: “While the processes to repatriate the recovered fund to the victim through the Australian Consulate is being perfected, the suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

“All complaints or information bordering on cybercrime can be sent to the NPF-NCCC through its e-reporting portal – https://incb.npf.gov.ng/ or @NPF_NCCC across all social media platforms, and via mobile on 09168343711.”