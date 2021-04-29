The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communication Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that Nigerians must fully participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution as drivers and innovators.

According to the NCC boss at the ‘Virtual 3rd Discourse Series of the Advocate Law Practice’ tagged “Powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Nigeria”, the task to achieve that must be carried out by critical stakeholders across all industry platforms and professional groups.

The EVC who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, NCC, Barr. Adeleke Adewolu, noted that “we must take drastic and deliberate measures by reawakening our consciousness to the power of technology in this 4th Industrial Revolution, where technologically advanced nations are the ones dictating the pace of the global economy.

He said, “We can only harness the opportunities of the 4th Industrial Revolution as a nation if we put in place effective guiding frameworks, to address the various aspects of the digital ecosystem and ensure their effective interworking in the national interest.

“In this regard, I am pleased to note that Nigeria is not lacking in key Policy and Regulatory frameworks and instruments which will enable us to play a leading role in powering the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

He further stated an example that the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy Policy (2020-2030) boasts of eight (8) pillars designed to, amongst others

“Similarly, the Nigerian National Broadband Policy (2020-2024) highlights the various implementation strategies that would aid the pervasive inclusion and rollout of broadband services across the country whilst also developing a robust and holistic digital economy.

“The NCC’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP 2020-2024 or “ASPIRE 2024″) consolidated on the vision we earlier articulated in the Strategic Vision Plan and 8-Point Agenda. We have responded to the policy goals highlighted above to harness the immense socio-economic benefits of ICT for national development; to ensure that ICT infrastructure is up to the standard necessary to provide ubiquitous broadband services in Nigeria; and to align the Commission’s regulatory efforts with the aforementioned Policy Instruments, as well as the growth strategies of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to ensure Growth, Inclusiveness, and Sustainability. We have recorded several significant achievements in this regard.”

Prof. Danbatta disclosed that; “these strides will enable the telecommunications sector to provide the infrastructure backbone for powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Nigeria. We are firmly committed to ensuring that Nigerians in Nigeria play a leading role in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Blockchain, Autonomous Vehicle, Drones, and other innovative technologies which are now driving growth and national competitiveness.”

“The question of regulation of disruptive technologies without stultifying innovation is one that we, like all other regulators globally, are carefully studying. For now, we have maintained a sharp focus on critical cross-cutting aspects like consumer protection, enhancement of competition, data protection, and enhancement of trust in digital platforms through the prevention of cybercrimes and other abuses,” he said.