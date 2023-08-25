Nigerians ‘ll witness improved power supply soon – Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has promised Nigerians that they will witness improved power supply across the nation soon.

Adelabu made the promise Friday in a chat with newsmen when he arrived at the Ladoke Akintola Airport, Alakia Ibadan.

The Minister, who received a rousing welcome from his political associates, supporters, family and friends, noted that his Ministry was the most criticised sector and so important to the economic emancipation of Nigerians.

According to him, the task ahead is huge because the nation has suffered so long as a result of the low performance of the ministry, in terms of power supply to Nigerians.

Adelabu, however, allayed the fear of Nigerians about the challenge, saying the turn-around they had been looking for in the power sector had come.

The Minister said he would do everything possible to make sure the Ministry, under his leadership, laid a good foundation for 24/7 power supply in Nigeria.

“We know it’s not something that is achievable overnight but we believe that once the foundation is laid, others can also build on it.

“I can tell you that between six months and one year, we will start seeing improvement in the power sector.

“Within the next six months, there would be major addition to the national grid, in terms of a hydro power plant, that is the Zugeru 700mw in Niger state, that is about to be completed. This will be the biggest one in Sub-sahara Africa when completed.

“The Kanji dam that we all grew up to know supplies about 460mw, Sororo dam supplies about 520mw.

“I will do everything to ensure that Zugeru power plant is inaugurated and subsequently add 700mw to the national grid,” he stated.

The Minister noted that it was a fact that some resources had been wasted in the sector and it had not really succeeded as expected by Nigerians.

He, however, reminded Nigerians that “this is a new era and I will use everything that God has given me to ensure that we have a stable power supply in the country.”

Adelabu hinted that he and all relevant people in the sector would sit down, between two weeks and one month, to study what was on ground.

“The status of each of the stages in the power supply value chain, be it generation, distribution and transmission, to know where the challenges are.

“When we study all these, we will be able to put together a turn around master plan of the power sector and inform Nigerians of the master plan of the sector under my leadership.”

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for counting him worthy for the position of minister, pledging to exceed the expectations of Nigerians in general.

The Minister and his entourage later observed Jumat service at Oja’Oba Central Mosque Mapo Ibadan, where Sheik Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere charged him to use his new position to the service of humanity.

Agbotomokekere urged Adelabu to have the fear of his creator in his day to day activities while carrying out his statutory responsibility.

The Minister, who also paid a courtesy visit to the Olubadan of Ibadan land, was encouraged to be a good ambassador of Ibadan land.

Speaking on behalf of Oba Olalekan Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Abiodun Daisi – a member of Olubadan in Council, congratulated Adelabu on the new appointment.

He described the minister as a humble and industrious son of Ibadanland, “who is an exceptional person because of his love for Ibadan land”.

“Adelabu’s passion for his hometown, Ibadan, made him establish many industries in Ibadan land where many people were employed to earn their living.

“I urge you, on behalf of Olubadan, to do your best in fixing the problem of electricity in Nigeria,” he said.